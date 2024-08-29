Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Banner worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

