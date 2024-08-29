Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 8,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Banxa Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.