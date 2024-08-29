Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 8,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Banxa Trading Down 9.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$20.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
