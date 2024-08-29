Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.12. Baozun shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 649,669 shares trading hands.

Baozun Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

