Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.12. Baozun shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 649,669 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.32.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
