Barbara Klencke Buys 5,000 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TScan Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.