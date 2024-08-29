Barbara Klencke Purchases 5,000 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $300.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

