Barbara Powley Buys 535 Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley purchased 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £502.90 ($663.19).

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:MGCI opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.89 and a beta of 0.38.

M&G Credit Income Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. M&G Credit Income Investment’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

