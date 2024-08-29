Barclays Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 741,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

