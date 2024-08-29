Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $260.75 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.66 and a 200 day moving average of $319.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.