Barclays Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $119.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetApp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after acquiring an additional 82,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.