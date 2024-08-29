Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $3.40. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 4,710 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

