Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Financial Comparison

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Communities presently has a consensus target price of $101.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.78 $259.22 million $9.01 11.09 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.46

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Century Communities pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Communities beats Barratt Developments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

