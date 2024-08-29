Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.21. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In other news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

