Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.