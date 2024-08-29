Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 13

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.27 and a beta of 0.64. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.82.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

