Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 242.9% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

