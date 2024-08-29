Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

