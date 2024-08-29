Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $113,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $58,266,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.