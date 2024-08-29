Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

