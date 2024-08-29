Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Bath & Body Works last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

