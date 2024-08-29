Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,071 put options on the company. This is an increase of 376% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,637 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $113,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 7.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.