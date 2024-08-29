BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
BAFN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.87.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
