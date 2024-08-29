BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance
BBSEY stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.
BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.