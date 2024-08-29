BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

BBSEY stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

About BB Seguridade Participações

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

