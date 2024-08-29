Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Articles
