Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary Sells 7,073 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

