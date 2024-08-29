Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

BHE opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

