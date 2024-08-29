Berenberg Bank Cuts Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 530

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.65) to GBX 530 ($6.99) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.46) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 414.16 ($5.46) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 387.02 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.71). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

In other news, insider Mark Collis bought 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £19,893.60 ($26,234.47). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

