Berenberg Bank Trims Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Target Price to GBX 1,150

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,245 ($16.42) to GBX 1,150 ($15.17) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Tracsis Price Performance
TRCS opened at GBX 660 ($8.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 678.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.26. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of £200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Tracsis Company Profile
