Berenberg Bank Trims Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Target Price to GBX 1,150

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,245 ($16.42) to GBX 1,150 ($15.17) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TRCS opened at GBX 660 ($8.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 678.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.26. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of £200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

