Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.10-$6.35 EPS.
Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.
