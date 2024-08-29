Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.75 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.350 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock worth $208,083,276 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

