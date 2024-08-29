BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Trading Down 5.1%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.98 and last traded at C$26.22. Approximately 47,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.64.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.26.

Recommended Stories

