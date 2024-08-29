BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 1.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.49 and last traded at C$23.75. Approximately 318,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 250,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.05.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.78.

