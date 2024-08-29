BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Down 1%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.75 and last traded at C$23.87. 38,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 48,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.10.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.95.
