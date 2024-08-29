BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on October 3rd

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,079.19 ($27.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,251.31. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.70). The stock has a market cap of £105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.97) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.69) to GBX 2,000 ($26.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.87) to GBX 2,650 ($34.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,500 ($59.34) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,717.14 ($35.83).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

