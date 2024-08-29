BHP Group Limited (BHPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on October 3rd

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.
BHP Group Company Profile
