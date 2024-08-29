BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.87) to GBX 2,650 ($34.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,500 ($59.34) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.97) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,717.14 ($35.83).
Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,491.53%.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.