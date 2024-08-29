BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.87) to GBX 2,650 ($34.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,500 ($59.34) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.97) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,717.14 ($35.83).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,169.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,251.31. The company has a market cap of £105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.56, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.