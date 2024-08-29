BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

