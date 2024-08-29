BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.55 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

