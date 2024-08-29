Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Up 63.4% in August

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

