Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Up 63.4% in August

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.
