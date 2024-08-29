Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Biohaven by 614.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

