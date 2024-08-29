BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

