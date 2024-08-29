BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.36. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 10,538 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.