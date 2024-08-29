BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.36. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 10,538 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.