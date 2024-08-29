Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 230,363 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

