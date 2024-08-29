Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.33 and last traded at $66.20. 955,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,644,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

