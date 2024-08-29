Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Nigel Newton Sells 58,378 Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.40), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($548,905.63).

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 720.40 ($9.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.94. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 752 ($9.92). The company has a market cap of £586.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

