Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Nigel Newton Sells 58,378 Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.40), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($548,905.63).
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance
Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 720.40 ($9.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.94. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 752 ($9.92). The company has a market cap of £586.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.