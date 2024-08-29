BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BLSFY stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

