BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000.

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

