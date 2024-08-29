Bowlero (BOWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

