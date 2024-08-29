BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

