BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

