BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.64-1.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Trading Up 10.8 %

BOX stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.